Air India Express Recruitment 2019: Walk-in Interview for 51 Cabin Crew Posts on July 9. Know Details Here

AIEL Cabin Crew 2019 Recruitment| The Indian airline ‘Air India Express Limited’ or AIEL headquartered in Kochi, Kerala is scheduled to conduct walk-in interview for recruiting as many as 51 female cabin crew staff. The interview will be conducted on July 9 and its timing is 9.00 am to 12.00 pm. The advertised post of cabin crew is open for only unmarried women. The AIEL has released an official circular detailing on specifics of recruitment for cabin crew and it can be read here: airindiaexpress.in.

Get to know key details of eligibility, how-to-apply, and stipend regarding AIEL 2019 cabin crew recruitment-

AIEL 2019 recruitment: Eligibility for cabin crew

Maximum age of applicant should be 27 years as on July 1, 2019. She must have passed intermediate examination and should have one year of work experience as cabin crew with B737 NG/ MAX fleet. Candidates should have an SEP Training certificate. The required height is 157.5 centimeters and the candidate should not wear spectacles. Age and height relaxation is given to candidates belonging from SC/ST/ North-East States/Hilly category.

AIEL 2019 recruitment: How to apply for cabin crew

Download AIEL 2019 cabin crew application form from this link: airindiaexpress.in. Fill the form and carry it along with photo copies of all relevant documents to the below-mentioned venue on July 9 for interview.

Venue: The Gateway Hotel, Calicut, Pt Usha road, Calicut, Pin – 673032

Fee: AIEL 2019 cabin crew application form fee is Rs 500. It has to paid via demand draft drawn in favour of Air India Express Limited, payable at Mumbai.

However, for SC/ST candidates, the AIEL 2019 application form is free of cost.

AIEL 2019 recruitment: Training, Stipend, Salary

The selected candidates will be trained at Mumbai or at any other place as decided by the authority. During the training period, candidates will get stipend of Rs 10, 000 per month. On start of job tenure, per month salary will amount upto Rs 36,630. The salary structure operated on fixed payoff Rs 18,630 and Rs 18,000 as flying allowance for 60 hours of flying in a month.