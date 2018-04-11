English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Fails to Carry Gajapathi Raju's Baggage from Delhi airport
An Air India official on Tuesday said the former minister's baggage could not reach the aircraft on time because of the slow movement of baggage belt at the Delhi airport.
File photo of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajpati Raju (PTI)
New Delhi: The baggage of former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who took an Air India flight to Visakhapatnam, was left at the airport on Tuesday as it could not be loaded in the aircraft after security screening, according to officials.
A Delhi airport spokesperson on Tuesday said the bag was checked in around "12 minutes before scheduled departure of Air India's Delhi-Visakhapatnam flight AI 451".
Since the check-in baggage of Raju had to go through regulated security screening, it could not be loaded at the aircraft, he said in a statement.
Later, the baggage was taken on an IndiGo flight to Vijayawada which left some 45 minutes after the Air India flight, the official added.
TDP leader Raju, who served as Civil Aviation Minister for more than three years, had put in his papers last month over his party's demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh.
