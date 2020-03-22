Air India Flight Delayed Over COVID-19 Scare in Bhopal

Bhopal: COVID-19 scare forced the airport authorities at Bhopal to detain an Air India flight on Sunday for an hour after a woman passenger who showed flu like symptoms on disembarking, an official said.

The woman has been rushed to government Jai Prakash hospital, he said.

She along with 17 other passengers were de-planed from the flight that landed here from Delhi at Raja Bhopal Airport.

The flight was to leave for Pune after a brief stop over here and was held up for an hour, Air India officials said.

The 44 passengers who stayed on board for Pune were sanitized and checked thoroughly. All safety procedures were followed before take-off.

