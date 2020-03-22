Air India Flight Delayed Over COVID-19 Scare in Bhopal
The flight was to leave for Pune after a brief stop over here and was held up for an hour, Air India officials said.
Representational Image
Bhopal: COVID-19 scare forced the airport authorities at Bhopal to detain an Air India flight on Sunday for an hour after a woman passenger who showed flu like symptoms on disembarking, an official said.
The woman has been rushed to government Jai Prakash hospital, he said.
She along with 17 other passengers were de-planed from the flight that landed here from Delhi at Raja Bhopal Airport.
The flight was to leave for Pune after a brief stop over here and was held up for an hour, Air India officials said.
The 44 passengers who stayed on board for Pune were sanitized and checked thoroughly. All safety procedures were followed before take-off.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This BMW HP4 Race Superbike Worth Rs 85 Lakh Can Be Yours for Just Rs 5 Lakh, But There's a Catch
- Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Cheer as Suhana and Aryan Win Taekwondo Matches, Watch Throwback Videos
- Coronavirus: Apple is Donating Millions of Masks to Hospitals in Europe And US
- Here's a List of Online Games You Can Play While Staying Indoors During Janta Curfew
- 22-Year-Old Tested Positive for Coronavirus Shares How it All Started With a 'Dry Cough'