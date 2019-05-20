Take the pledge to vote

Muscat-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Passenger Suffers Cardiac Arrest

After landing at the Indian Air Force base, the patient was rushed to the Jamnagar civil hospital accompanied by an IAF doctor.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 8:05 AM IST
Ahmedabad: An Air India flight from Delhi to Muscat was diverted to Jamnagar Air Force base Sunday night after a 33-year-old passenger suffered a cardiac arrest onboard.

After landing at the Indian Air Force base, the patient was rushed to the Jamnagar civil hospital accompanied by an IAF doctor.

"AI 973 Delhi Muscat flt diverted to Jamnagar Air Force Base at 2230 with an Indian passenger aged 33 sufferng cardiac arrest in flight.
IAF responded promptly. Diversion to civil airfield wd hv taken more time. Patient shifted to the hospital accompanied by IAF doc(SIC)," PRO Defence Gujarat Puneet Chadha said in a tweet late on Sunday night.

He later said patient was taken to Guru Govind Singh Hospital for treatment.

Name of the patient was not known immediately.

It is rare when commercial flights are allowed to land on IAF bases.

However, Chadha said in the tweet that IAF responded quickly as the flight diversion to civil air field would have taken more time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
