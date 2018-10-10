GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Air India Flight With 190 Onboard Suffers Hydraulic Leak Before Landing at JFK Airport

All 176 passengers and 14 crew members on board Air India flight AI-101, operating on Delhi-New York route on October 10, are safe, a source said.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2018, 11:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Air India Flight With 190 Onboard Suffers Hydraulic Leak Before Landing at JFK Airport
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: An Air India flight, which took off from Delhi with 190 people onboard, suffered a hydraulic leak before landing at New York's JFK Airport, an airline source said on Wednesday.

While the source said the flight had to make an emergency landing at the airport due to issues with hydraulic fuel, a spokesperson of the national carrier claimed there was a hydraulic fuel "shortage".

"However, there was no emergency landing of the plane," the spokesperson said.

All 176 passengers and 14 crew members on board Air India flight AI-101, operating on Delhi-New York route on October 10, are safe, the source said.

"Thankfully, the landing gear did not collapse," he added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...