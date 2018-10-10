English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Flight With 190 Onboard Suffers Hydraulic Leak Before Landing at JFK Airport
All 176 passengers and 14 crew members on board Air India flight AI-101, operating on Delhi-New York route on October 10, are safe, a source said.
Representative image.
Mumbai: An Air India flight, which took off from Delhi with 190 people onboard, suffered a hydraulic leak before landing at New York's JFK Airport, an airline source said on Wednesday.
While the source said the flight had to make an emergency landing at the airport due to issues with hydraulic fuel, a spokesperson of the national carrier claimed there was a hydraulic fuel "shortage".
"However, there was no emergency landing of the plane," the spokesperson said.
All 176 passengers and 14 crew members on board Air India flight AI-101, operating on Delhi-New York route on October 10, are safe, the source said.
"Thankfully, the landing gear did not collapse," he added.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
