Air India Flight With 190 Onboard Suffers Hydraulic Leak Before Landing at JFK Airport

An Air India flight, which took off from Delhi with 190 people onboard, suffered a hydraulic leak before landing at New York's JFK Airport, an airline source said on Wednesday.While the source said the flight had to make an emergency landing at the airport due to issues with hydraulic fuel, a spokesperson of the national carrier claimed there was a hydraulic fuel "shortage"."However, there was no emergency landing of the plane," the spokesperson said.All 176 passengers and 14 crew members on board Air India flight AI-101, operating on Delhi-New York route on October 10, are safe, the source said."Thankfully, the landing gear did not collapse," he added.