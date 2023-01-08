'Pilot Made Complainant Wait for 2 Hrs': Co-flyer Claims Crew Knew 'Pee Case' Accused Was Drunk | Latest

The cabin crew aboard the Air India flight that arrived from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year was aware that one of the passengers aboard, was in an inebriated state. The claim was made by another co-passenger named Sugata Bhattacharjee, in the case of a passenger who allegedly urinated on an elderly woman passenger during the course of the flight.

Meanwhile, after facing backlash, Air India issued show-cause notices to four of its cabin crew and one pilot and de-rostered them pending investigations. Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on the co-passenger, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Sugata Bhattacharjee claimed that he had informed that crew about Mishra’s drunken state, but “they just smiled". He also said that the woman passenger was made to wait for 2 hours by the pilot, before she got an alternative seat.

“Shankar Mishra had four drinks during lunch, and was so drunk that he fell on me during turbulence. When I raised the issue to the crew, they just smiled," he said. He further claimed that he had written a complaint to the airline but they didn’t pay attention. “The Air India crew onboard the November 26 flight, made Shankar Mishra and the woman co-passenger reach a settlement," he said.

#AirIndia Urination Case: Airline de rosters crew of flight after show cause by #DGCA, CEO says could have handled the issue better.Listen to what the eyewitness to the incident has to say.#NewYorktoNewDelhi #AirIndiaUrination #ShankarMishra | @ridhimb @anjalipandey06 pic.twitter.com/51f3mxOnRu — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 8, 2023

In a written complaint, Bhattacharjee claimed that the woman passenger was made to go back to her soiled seat despite four seats in the first class being vacant, reported news agency PTI.

Mishra had been absconding for some time, but was finally arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday, through joint efforts by the Delhi and Bengaluru police.

According to the Delhi Police sources, they issued an airport alert, tried to trace his phone, and monitored bank transactions. “He switched off his phone on January 3 that was his last location," the sources said. The accused was using auto rickshaws for travelling.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued through his lawyers Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, Mishra said he had got the woman’s clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered to her on November 30.

The accused claimed that he had paid the money agreed upon by both sides, on PayTM on November 28 but after almost a month on December 19, the woman’s daughter returned the money.

The lawyers also claimed that the woman co-passenger had expressed no intention to lodge a complaint against the accused. “The lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint. The lady’s persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022," the statement read.

Shankar Mishra, who was the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services firm Wells Fargo was sacked as the company said that the allegations against Mishra were “deeply disturbing".

Air India chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson on Friday asked the airline staff to report any instances of “any improper behaviour on board to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to be resolved".

