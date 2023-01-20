CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » In Largest-ever Penalty, DGCA Imposes Rs 30L Fine on Air India Over 'Pee-Gate'; Pilot in Trouble
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi, India

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday (Photo: Special arrangement / file)

Air India 'Pee-Gate': The aviation regulatory body has also suspended the licence of pilot-in-command of the flight for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties

Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India in connection to Shankar Mishra’s case, where the first-class flier on New York to New Delhi flight, had allegedly “urinated" on a passenger. This is the largest-ever fine imposed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation against any carrier.

The aviation regulatory body has also suspended the licence of pilot-in-command of the flight for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and applicable DGCA civil aviation requirements.

A financial penalty of Rs 3 lakh has also been imposed on the director-in-flight services of Air India for failing to discharge her duties.

(details to follow)

