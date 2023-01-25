Shankar Mishra, who in an inebriated condition allegedly urinated on his woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year, has approached Delhi’s Patiala House court seeking a regular bail in the case. The fresh plea challenges the order of a magistrate court, which had denied him bail while observing that his act was “disgusting and repulsive".

Mishra’s plea, filed through his lawyer Neeraj Gupta, is listed before additional sessions judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla for hearing on January 27.

“The alleged act of accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is utterly disgusting and repulsive. The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman," metropolitan magistrate Komal Garg had said while denying bail to Mishra.

In its order dated January 11, the court had said, “Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated."

