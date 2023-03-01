Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rejected an appeal to set aside the suspension of an Air India (AI) pilot for allegedly failing to perform his duties as per rules in connection with the alleged peeing case.

DGCA had suspended the pilot for three months who operated the New York-Delhi flight on November 26 in which a passenger allegedly urinated on a senior citizen, a decision that was challenged by the pilot and unions.

The India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) had written a letter on January 23 demanding that the grounded Air India crew in connection with the ‘peeing’ case be put back on flights, calling the action against pilot in command an “unusually harsh punishment". The cabin crew body also termed the findings of an internal committee “flawed".

The cabin crew association had said that there is no 9B seat in the business class compartment of the aircraft in question, contrary to internal committee’s finding that reportedly said accused Shankar Mishra stood at 9B and urinated on the complainant seated on 9A.

Crew body’s letter came a week after DGCA imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended for three months the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in the person, Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

The action against the airline, the cabin crew and pilot in command of the said flight came as the incident gained massive attention over a month after it actually took place. Several developments have taken since January 4, when the incident that took place on November 26 last year, came to fore.

