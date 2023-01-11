Air India Peeing Case: Shankar Mishra's Bail Plea in Patiala House Court

The Patiala House Court in Delhi will on Wednesday hear a bail plea by Shankar Mishra, who urinated on one of his co-passengers on an Air India flight, leading to a massive outrage in India last week. The accused is presently in judicial custody.

He was arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday and charged with offences including sexual harassment and public misconduct. He was then brought to the national capital and produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The incident took place on 26 November in the business class cabin of a New York-Delhi flight. The accused Shankar Mishra was allegedly drunk when he apparently urinated on a 72-year-old woman. The case, however, came to the fore only last week when the woman filed a complaint.

“My clothes, shoes and bag were completely soaked in urine," the woman wrote in her complaint to Chandrasekaran. The woman said she asked the crew for a change of seat, but was told that nothing was available and was instead offered a small seat used by staff.

The woman described the flight as the most “traumatic" of her life, and said that the airline only issued her a partial refund of her ticket. Her ordeal was supported by a US doctor named Sugata Bhattacharjee, who was sitting next to Mishra on the flight.

Mishra was thereafter fired from his job at US banking firm Wells Fargo. In a statement issued on Sunday, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline should have been swifter in its response, amid criticism on how Air India handled the incident.

His statement came a day after Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson expressed “regret" and “pain" over its customers suffering due to “the condemnable acts of their co-passengers".

After the incident, Air India formed an internal committee to investigate the complaint against Mishra. Two weeks later, it imposed a 30-day interim travel ban on him. Air India has also de-rostered a pilot and four member of the cabin crew.

Last week, the DGCA issued notices to the officials and crew of the flight, saying they had not complied with its rules for handling an unruly passenger on board. It also said the crew’s conduct had been “unprofessional".

