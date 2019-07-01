Air India Pilot Accused of Evading Pre-Flight Breath Analyser Test Gets Bail
A single judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta granted the relief to Captain Arvind Kathpalia, who moved the high court after a sessions court on December 7 last year declined his bail plea.
Image for representational purpose.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to an Air India pilot who allegedly violated airline rules by evading the pre-flight breath analyser test.
In the plea, Kathpalia, who is charged with destruction of evidence and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Aircraft Act, denied the charges, alleging that the Indian Pilots Association targeted him with malafide intentions as he was appointed Director, Operations of the national carrier.
The Delhi Police had registered a case against him after the Association alleged that Kathpalia operated a back and forth flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru on January 19, 2017, without undergoing the mandatory pre-flight breath analyser test.
