Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Air India Pilot Accused of Sexual Harassment Barred from Entering Office Premises Till Inquiry is Over

The national carrier last week said it has set up a high-level inquiry to probe a junior woman pilot's sexual harassment complaint against the accused, who is holding a senior position of commander rank.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Air India Pilot Accused of Sexual Harassment Barred from Entering Office Premises Till Inquiry is Over
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: An Air India pilot accused of sexual harassment has been told that he needs a written permission to enter the airline's offices till an inquiry is over, according to an official document.

Last Wednesday, the national carrier had said it has set up a high-level inquiry to probe a junior woman pilot's sexual harassment complaint against the accused, who is holding a senior position of commander rank.

In a letter to the accused on Monday, Abhay Pathak, Air India regional director (northern region), said that "pending (an) inquiry... during the period of suspension, you will not enter the premises of Air India Limited without written permission".

"You will not leave the station (Delhi) without written permission of the undersigned," Pathak added.

According to a complaint filed by the woman pilot, the alleged incident took place on May 5 in Hyderabad, where she was being trained by the commander pilot.

In the complaint, the female pilot has alleged that the instructor suggested that the two should have dinner at a restaurant after the training session was over that day.

"We went to (a) restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started.... He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life," the woman said in her complaint.

"He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex everyday. He asked me if I masturbated...," she alleged. "At some point I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab."

The pilot alleged that the commander's behaviour got worse during the half-hour wait for the cab. "I was left shocked at this behaviour and felt extremely uncomfortable, scared and humiliated," she added.

The woman said she felt "morally obliged" to report this matter to the airline so that such behaviour is not repeated with anyone else in the future.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram