English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Pilot Accused of Sexual Harassment Barred from Entering Office Premises Till Inquiry is Over
The national carrier last week said it has set up a high-level inquiry to probe a junior woman pilot's sexual harassment complaint against the accused, who is holding a senior position of commander rank.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: An Air India pilot accused of sexual harassment has been told that he needs a written permission to enter the airline's offices till an inquiry is over, according to an official document.
Last Wednesday, the national carrier had said it has set up a high-level inquiry to probe a junior woman pilot's sexual harassment complaint against the accused, who is holding a senior position of commander rank.
In a letter to the accused on Monday, Abhay Pathak, Air India regional director (northern region), said that "pending (an) inquiry... during the period of suspension, you will not enter the premises of Air India Limited without written permission".
"You will not leave the station (Delhi) without written permission of the undersigned," Pathak added.
According to a complaint filed by the woman pilot, the alleged incident took place on May 5 in Hyderabad, where she was being trained by the commander pilot.
In the complaint, the female pilot has alleged that the instructor suggested that the two should have dinner at a restaurant after the training session was over that day.
"We went to (a) restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started.... He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life," the woman said in her complaint.
"He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex everyday. He asked me if I masturbated...," she alleged. "At some point I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab."
The pilot alleged that the commander's behaviour got worse during the half-hour wait for the cab. "I was left shocked at this behaviour and felt extremely uncomfortable, scared and humiliated," she added.
The woman said she felt "morally obliged" to report this matter to the airline so that such behaviour is not repeated with anyone else in the future.
Last Wednesday, the national carrier had said it has set up a high-level inquiry to probe a junior woman pilot's sexual harassment complaint against the accused, who is holding a senior position of commander rank.
In a letter to the accused on Monday, Abhay Pathak, Air India regional director (northern region), said that "pending (an) inquiry... during the period of suspension, you will not enter the premises of Air India Limited without written permission".
"You will not leave the station (Delhi) without written permission of the undersigned," Pathak added.
According to a complaint filed by the woman pilot, the alleged incident took place on May 5 in Hyderabad, where she was being trained by the commander pilot.
In the complaint, the female pilot has alleged that the instructor suggested that the two should have dinner at a restaurant after the training session was over that day.
"We went to (a) restaurant at around 8 pm and this is where my ordeal started.... He started with telling me how depressed and unhappy he was in his married life," the woman said in her complaint.
"He also asked me how I coped with my husband living away and whether I didn't need to have sex everyday. He asked me if I masturbated...," she alleged. "At some point I told him I did not want to talk about all this and called a cab."
The pilot alleged that the commander's behaviour got worse during the half-hour wait for the cab. "I was left shocked at this behaviour and felt extremely uncomfortable, scared and humiliated," she added.
The woman said she felt "morally obliged" to report this matter to the airline so that such behaviour is not repeated with anyone else in the future.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- F1 Champion Niki Lauda (1949-2019): Know About the Daring Racer from Hollywood Film Rush
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
- Vodafone Prepaid Gets You 1.5GB Daily Data And Unlimited Calls For 365 Days, With a Citibank Credit Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results