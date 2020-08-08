INDIA

1-MIN READ

Air India Pilot, Deepak Sathe's Kin Concerned About Table-top Airports: Maha Home Minister Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met late Captain DV Sathe's family members at their residence in Nagpur today. (Image: ANI)

Captain Sathe and 17 others were killed when the plane crashed into a valley after overshooting the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
The family of Captain Deepak V Sathe, pilot of the ill-fated Air India Express flight which crashed, expressed concerns about 'table-top airports' in the country, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here.

Deshmukh met his relatives here on Saturday to pay his condolences.

"The family expressed concerns about table-top airports in the country while speaking to me. They said the Civil Aviation Ministry should ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he told reporters.

Table-top airport is the one located on the top of a plateau or hill.

A family member told PTI that Captain Sathe was a very experienced pilot, and he could not have made any mistake while landing.

The government should think about how to avoid such incidents at table-top airports, she said.

