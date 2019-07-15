Take the pledge to vote

Air India Pilot Suspended For Three Months For Failing Pre-flight Breath Analyser Test

The pilot had asked to be accommodated as an additional crew member since the flight was full and was subsequently deplaned after he tested positive in the breath-analyser test.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Air India. (Representative image/Reuters)
An Air India pilot was suspended for three months for failing the pre-flight breath analyser test, ANI reported on Monday. The pilot had attempted to enter the cockpit of Bengaluru-bound flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport on July 13.

According to ANI, the pilot had asked to be accommodated as an additional crew member since the flight was full and was subsequently deplaned after he tested positive in the breath-analyser test. The airline had last month suspended its Regional Director for the Eastern region for shoplifting at Sydney airport.

Bhasin, who was rostered as one of the commanders (pilots) of the AI301 flight from Sydney to Delhi on June 22 was suspended on the complaint of Australian Regional Manager.

“It has been reported by regional manager Australasia that you allegedly committed an act of shoplifting from a duty free shop at Sydney airport before the departure of flight AI301 of 22nd June 2019, from Sydney airport for which you were rostered as one of the Commander,” the suspension order issued by the airline read.

