Air India Pilot Suspended For Three Months For Failing Pre-flight Breath Analyser Test
The pilot had asked to be accommodated as an additional crew member since the flight was full and was subsequently deplaned after he tested positive in the breath-analyser test.
Air India. (Representative image/Reuters)
An Air India pilot was suspended for three months for failing the pre-flight breath analyser test, ANI reported on Monday. The pilot had attempted to enter the cockpit of Bengaluru-bound flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport on July 13.
According to ANI, the pilot had asked to be accommodated as an additional crew member since the flight was full and was subsequently deplaned after he tested positive in the breath-analyser test. The airline had last month suspended its Regional Director for the Eastern region for shoplifting at Sydney airport.
Bhasin, who was rostered as one of the commanders (pilots) of the AI301 flight from Sydney to Delhi on June 22 was suspended on the complaint of Australian Regional Manager.
“It has been reported by regional manager Australasia that you allegedly committed an act of shoplifting from a duty free shop at Sydney airport before the departure of flight AI301 of 22nd June 2019, from Sydney airport for which you were rostered as one of the Commander,” the suspension order issued by the airline read.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Tops Hollywood Reporter’s Global Social Media Climbers Chart, Beats Dwayne Johnson
- Greatest Sunday in Sport History? Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup Final Had Fans at the Edge of Their Seats
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: HMD Global Offers Special Discounts and Offers on Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Redmi 6A For Rs 6,199 Now, But Why Not Buy a Redmi 7A at Rs 5,999 Instead?
- A Wry Smile & Standing Ovation: Kane Williamson, Gentleman of World Cup, Oozes Class After Defeat