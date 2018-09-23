English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Pilot Under Scanner For Making Steep 10,000 Feet Descend
An industry source said that the pilot descended from 35,000 feet after a "brake hot" warning to 25,000 feet.
Representative image.
New Delhi: An Air India pilot has come under the lens of the airline's flight safety department for allegedly making a steep 10,000 feet descend while flying from Kuwait to Goa earlier this month, sources said.
The incident happened on September 15 when an A320 plane was flying to Goa.
Apparently, the descend was done to cool off the brakes but at 35,000 feet the temperature is extremely low and the warning would have been wrong, the source added.
After sometime the plane climbed to 35,000 feet.
An airline source said the flight safety department has called the pilot on October 1 to seek more details about the incident. The pilot himself had reported the matter to the airline, the source added.
An Air India spokesperson declined to comment on the incident citing pending investigation.
