English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Pilot, Who Was Sacked for Failing Alcohol Test, Appointed Regional Director
Arvind Kathpalia had last year failed a mandatory breathalyzer test and was found to have an unacceptably high blood alcohol count shortly before he was scheduled to command and international flight.
News18 Creative
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Air India pilot Captain Arvind Kathpalia, who was sacked from the position of Director of Operations after failing an alcohol test, has been appointed as the airlines regional director for northern region. He will take charge from Wednesday.
"Consequent to the retirement of Mr. Pankaj Kumar, Regional Director (Northern Region) after the close of the working hours of 30th April, 2019, Capt. Arvind Kathpalia will take over the charge of the post of Regional Director (Northern Region) with effect from May 1, 2019," AI said in a notification.
Kathpalia had last year failed a mandatory breathalyzer test and was found to have an unacceptably high blood alcohol count shortly before he was scheduled to command AI-111, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, on a flight between New Delhi and London.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended his flying licence for three years, and on November 13, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an order to remove him from the position of Director Operations.
Condemning Kathpalia's promotion, the union of AI pilots said, "Top officials are bending backwards to elevate a tainted official. He's been made in-charge of NR where he'll be able to intimidate people who gave statements in police inquiry."
The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) further said that the move proves that "people with strong political connections can get away with any crime". "A person who has broken the law & has chargesheet pending against him cannot take disciplinary action against other employees. ICPA strongly condemns this," they said.
"Consequent to the retirement of Mr. Pankaj Kumar, Regional Director (Northern Region) after the close of the working hours of 30th April, 2019, Capt. Arvind Kathpalia will take over the charge of the post of Regional Director (Northern Region) with effect from May 1, 2019," AI said in a notification.
Kathpalia had last year failed a mandatory breathalyzer test and was found to have an unacceptably high blood alcohol count shortly before he was scheduled to command AI-111, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, on a flight between New Delhi and London.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended his flying licence for three years, and on November 13, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an order to remove him from the position of Director Operations.
Condemning Kathpalia's promotion, the union of AI pilots said, "Top officials are bending backwards to elevate a tainted official. He's been made in-charge of NR where he'll be able to intimidate people who gave statements in police inquiry."
The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) further said that the move proves that "people with strong political connections can get away with any crime". "A person who has broken the law & has chargesheet pending against him cannot take disciplinary action against other employees. ICPA strongly condemns this," they said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Were the Women in Tamil Nadu Thinking Before Voting this Lok Sabha Election 2019?
- SOTY 2 Actresses Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Stun as 'Dream Catchers' on Hello Magazine Cover
- Tiger Shroff doesn't Know What a Real College Looks Like Because He's Never been to One
- Halima Aden Becomes First Model to Wear Hijab-Burkini in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
- How Much do You Pay For a Multi TV Subscription From Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and D2H?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results