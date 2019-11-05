Air India Pilots' Union Opposes Privatisation of Airline, May Go on Strike Over Long Pending Demands
The government is working on the final contours of disinvestment of loss-making Air India, which has a debt worth over Rs 58,000 crore.
For Representation. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Opposing privatisation of Air India, an airline pilots' union has threatened to go on strike unless their long pending demands related to salaries are addressed, according to a communication.
The nearly 800-member strong Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), whose members fly narrow-body planes, has decided to work towards bringing all the unions at the airline under a common platform to oppose privatisation of the airline.
The government is working on the final contours of disinvestment of loss-making Air India, which has a debt worth over Rs 58,000 crore.
"It has been unanimously decided to strongly oppose privatisation of the national carrier Air India by all means, including Industrial Action, if required," as per minutes of an emergency meeting of the ICPA held on November 1.
A member of the union said there are plans to go on strike in case the issues related to salaries are not resolved.
The union has decided to make all efforts to ensure that their withheld dues of salaries are returned with interest.
"ICPA to ensure Air India properties are not sold till all dues are settled," according to the minutes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Why is Shehnaz Gill So Scared of Himanshi Khurana?
- Alia Bhatt will Take Your Breath Away with These Incredible Underwater Poses
- Mother Feels Humiliated after Restaurant Bill Calls Her 2-Year-Old Daughter 'Terrifying'
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Launched: Features, Price and More