Air India Plane Crash: Toll Climbs to 20 as 1 More Passenger Dies in Kerala
Officials inspect the site where a passenger plane crashed when it overshot the runway at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur, in Kerala. (REUTERS)
Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley.
A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20.
V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, District Information Officer said.
Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.