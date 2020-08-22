INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Air India Plane Crash: Toll Climbs to 20 as 1 More Passenger Dies in Kerala

Officials inspect the site where a passenger plane crashed when it overshot the runway at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur, in Kerala. (REUTERS)

Officials inspect the site where a passenger plane crashed when it overshot the runway at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur, in Kerala. (REUTERS)

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 6:36 PM IST
Share this:

A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20.

V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, District Information Officer said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley.

Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.

Next Story
Loading