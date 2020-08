Air India Plane Crash: Toll Climbs to 20 as 1 More Passenger Dies in Kerala

A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20.

V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, District Information Officer said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley.

Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.