English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Plane Lands on Under-construction Runway at Male Airport
The tyres of the plane with 136 people on board were deflated and it had to be towed away to the parking bay. Both the pilots were de-rostered after the incident.
The Air India plane on the Male airport. (Twitter Photo/Ali Shinaan)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a major security lapse, an Air India aircraft with more than 136 people onboard landed on a wrong runway at the Male airport in Maldives on Friday, according to an airline official.
The A320 neo plane was operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Male.
Confirming the incident, a senior Air India official said the aircraft "VT EXL landed on an under-construction runway at Male". There were 136 passengers and crew on board. Tyres of the plane were deflated and it was towed away to the parking bay, the official said.
“It could be because the pilots applied brakes on realising that they landed on a wrong runway. The local authorities are conducting a probe,” he added.
Reacting to the incident, the DGCA said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had been informed and both the pilots had been off-rostered. Off rostering refers to pilots being taken off their flying duties.
This is the second such incident in a little over a month involving an Indian airline. In August, a Jet Airways flight tried to take off from the Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia when it was not even on the runway. The two pilots allegedly attempted take-off from a taxiway instead of the runway, endangering nearly 150 people on board.
The A320 neo plane was operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Male.
Confirming the incident, a senior Air India official said the aircraft "VT EXL landed on an under-construction runway at Male". There were 136 passengers and crew on board. Tyres of the plane were deflated and it was towed away to the parking bay, the official said.
“It could be because the pilots applied brakes on realising that they landed on a wrong runway. The local authorities are conducting a probe,” he added.
Reacting to the incident, the DGCA said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had been informed and both the pilots had been off-rostered. Off rostering refers to pilots being taken off their flying duties.
This is the second such incident in a little over a month involving an Indian airline. In August, a Jet Airways flight tried to take off from the Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia when it was not even on the runway. The two pilots allegedly attempted take-off from a taxiway instead of the runway, endangering nearly 150 people on board.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alastair Cook Gets Guard of Honour From Team India at Oval
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- AB de Villiers Joins Pakistan Super League for 2019 Season
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble at Awards Ceremony
- Kolkata Airport Got a Rainbow After SC Finally Decriminalised Homosexuality
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...