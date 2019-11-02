Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Air India Privatisation Process in Full Swing, Will be Completed in Coming Months, Says Aviation Minister

Union Minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said the national carrier's sale was in the interest of the wider Indian aviation sector in order to be able to carry on growing at pace.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 9:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Air India Privatisation Process in Full Swing, Will be Completed in Coming Months, Says Aviation Minister
File photo of Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI)

Birmingham: Union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the privatisation process for Air India is in full swing and he expected it to be completed in the coming months.

The minister said the national carrier's sale was in the interest of the wider Indian aviation sector in order to be able to carry on growing at pace. "I expect that the privatisation process of Air India, the flag carrier, which is now full swing, to be completed in the coming months," Puri said, on the sidelines of his visit to the University of Birmingham to deliver an India Institute Annual Lecture on the Teachings of Guru Nanak on Friday.

In reference to a 100 per cent stake on offer in the airline this time around, the minister said lessons had been learnt from the previous failed attempt to sell the Indian flag carrier to ensure a smoother process this time.

"It is in the interest of the Indian aviation sector. Governments should not be in the business of running airlines," he said. The minister said that he strongly believes that the civil aviation sector will be a critical driver of economic growth in India in the coming decade, with foreign investors joining in the boom.

He said: Civil aviation is a critical growth area for India. I expect in the years to come a lot of foreign players will be showing interest.

"I am hoping and confident that this will happen, that today we are the third-largest domestic civil aviation market but we will be the third-largest overall. The rate at which we are proceeding, our share of global traffic can only increase.

Puri, who is also the minister for urban affairs and housing and a minister of state in the ministry of commerce and industry, expressed confidence in the country's economic growth figures as well as other targets set in sectors such as housing.

"Today India's GDP is USD 2.89 trillion and we are slowly but surely on a journey to become a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024 and USD 10-trillion economy by 2030, he said.

"All the flagship programmes are doing extremely well. The Swachh Bharat mission is a roaring success and the 1-crore homes target under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which was to be completed by 2022, we are going to have it completed well before deadline, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram