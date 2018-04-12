Air India Recruitment 2018: 295 Cabin Crew Posts, Apply Before May 2

Air India Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 295 vacancies for the post of Male/ Female Cabin Crew on contractual basis has begun on the official website of Air India - airindia.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.airindia.inStep 2: Click on 'Recruitment Notification' under 'Careers' tabStep 3: Click 'Apply Online', fill the Registration form with required information and click on SubmitStep 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referencehttp://portals.airindia.in/erecruitmentapr2018/OnlineApplicationForm.aspxUnreserved - Rs 1,000SC/ ST - NILCabin Crew - 295:Male - 86Female - 209Experienced Cabin Crew - The applicant must be Class 12th passed from a Government recognized Board/ University.Trainee Cabin Crew - The applicant must be Graduate or Class 12th passed with 3 years degree/diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or Travel & Tourism.Experienced Cabin Crew - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 2nd May 2018.Trainee Cabin Crew - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years as on 2nd May 2018.The applicant must have 1 year of experience as Cabin Crew in a scheduled airline having a valid SEP for Airbus or Boeing family aircraft as on the date of application.Experienced Cabin Crew - Candidates will be required to register and appear for a Preliminary Medical Examination and Written Test.Trainee Cabin Crew - Candidates will be required to appear for Preliminary Medical Examination, Personality Assessment Round (PAR) and Written Test.The applicant will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 15,000.For detailed information, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the matrix:http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/572_1_Advertisement_for_the_Experienced_Trainee_Cabin_Crew_NR.pdf