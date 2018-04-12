GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Air India Recruitment 2018: 295 Cabin Crew Posts, Apply Before May 2

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 12, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
The Air India logo is seen on top of its office building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Air India Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 295 vacancies for the post of Male/ Female Cabin Crew on contractual basis has begun on the official website of Air India - airindia.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 2nd May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.airindia.in
Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment Notification' under 'Careers' tab
Step 3: Click 'Apply Online', fill the Registration form with required information and click on Submit
Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link:
http://portals.airindia.in/erecruitmentapr2018/OnlineApplicationForm.aspx

Application Fee:
Unreserved - Rs 1,000
SC/ ST - NIL

Vacancy Details:
Cabin Crew - 295:
Male - 86
Female - 209

Eligibility Criteria:
Experienced Cabin Crew - The applicant must be Class 12th passed from a Government recognized Board/ University.
Trainee Cabin Crew - The applicant must be Graduate or Class 12th passed with 3 years degree/diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or Travel & Tourism.

Age Limit:
Experienced Cabin Crew - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 2nd May 2018.
Trainee Cabin Crew - The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years as on 2nd May 2018.

Experience:
The applicant must have 1 year of experience as Cabin Crew in a scheduled airline having a valid SEP for Airbus or Boeing family aircraft as on the date of application.

Selection Process:
Experienced Cabin Crew - Candidates will be required to register and appear for a Preliminary Medical Examination and Written Test.
Trainee Cabin Crew - Candidates will be required to appear for Preliminary Medical Examination, Personality Assessment Round (PAR) and Written Test.

Pay Scale:
The applicant will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs 15,000.
For detailed information, the applicants are advised to visit official website and advertisement to understand the matrix:

http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/572_1_Advertisement_for_the_Experienced_Trainee_Cabin_Crew_NR.pdf

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
