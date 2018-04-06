English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Recruitment 2018: 518 Posts, Walk-In Interviews at Kannur, Kerala From 4th May to 7th May 2018
Air India Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 518 vacancies and create a waiting list for Ground Duty Staff has been released by Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) on its official website - airindia.in
Official website of Air India.
Air India Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 518 vacancies and create a waiting list for Ground Duty Staff has been released by Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) on its official website - airindia.in. Interested and eligible applicants are required to appear for the Walk-in interviews scheduled between 4th May 2018 and 7th May 2018, next month.
Air India Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Jr. Executive (Pax) – 7
Jr. Executive (Technical) – 7
Terminal Manager (Pax Handling) – 1
Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling) – 1
Asst. Terminal Manager – 1
Sr. Customer Agent – 22
Customer Agent – 44
Jr. Customer Agent – 44
Cabin Services Agent – 3
Jr. Cabin Services Agent - 4
Sr. Ramp Services Agent – 21
Ramp Services Agent – 32
Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver – 21
Handyman / Handywomen – 310
Eligibility Criteria:
Jr. Executive (Pax) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 6 years experience.
Jr. Executive (Technical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical and Electronics / Electronics from a recognized University.
Terminal Manager (Pax Handling) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 15 years experience in Pax and cargo handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator.
Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 15 years experience in Ramp handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator.
Asst. Terminal Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 10 years experience in Pax and cargo handling / Ramp handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator.
Sr. Customer Agent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 4 years experience in Passenger Handling at Airports.
Customer Agent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern. The applicant must have the knowledge of Computer Operations.
Jr. Customer Agent - The applicant must be 12th passed s in any discipline/ faculty from a recognized board university.
Cabin Services Agent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern.
Jr. Cabin Services Agent - The applicant must be 12th passed in any discipline/ faculty from a recognized board university.
Sr. Ramp Services Agent - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical / Production / Electronics/ Automobile Engineering recognized by the state government or ITI with NCTVT (Total 3 years) in motor vehicle / Auto Electrical / Air Conditioning / Diesel Mechanic / Bench Fitter / Welder (ITI with NCTVT.
Ramp Services Agent - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical / Production / Electronics/ Automobile Engineering recognized by the state government or ITI with NCTVT.
Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver - The applicant must be 10th passed and must have valid HMV Driving License.
Handyman / Handywomen - The applicant must be 12th/ 10th passed and must be able to read and understand English Language.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/569_1_Requirement_of_AIATSL_at_Kannur_Intnl_Airport_Ltd_Kannur.pdf
Age Limit:
Jr. Executive (Pax)/ Jr. Executive (Technical):
Unreserved Candidate Category - 28 years
OBC Candidate Category - 31 years
SC/ ST Candidate Category - 33 years
Terminal Manager (Pax Handling)/ Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling)/ Asst. Terminal Manager - No upper age limit
Sr. Customer Agent/ Customer Agent/ Jr. Customer Agent/ Cabin Services Agent/ Jr. Cabin Services Agent:
Unreserved Candidate Category - 28 years
OBC Candidate Category - 31 years
SC/ ST Candidate Category - 33 years
Sr. Ramp Services Agent:
Unreserved Candidate Category - 30 years
OBC Candidate Category - 33 years
SC/ ST Candidate Category - 35 years
Ramp Services Agent/ Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver/ Handyman / Handywomen:
Unreserved Candidate Category - 28 years
OBC Candidate Category - 31 years
SC/ ST Candidate Category - 33 years
Pay Scale:
Jr. Executive (Pax)/ Jr. Executive (Technical) - Rs 25,300 per month.
Terminal Manager (Pax Handling)/ Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling) - Rs.55,000 per month.
Asst. Terminal Manager - Rs.39,200 per month.
Sr. Customer Agent - Rs.17,890 per month.
Customer Agent - Rs.17,790 per month.
Jr. Customer Agent - Rs.15,180 per month.
Cabin Services Agent - Rs.17,790 per month.
Jr. Cabin Services Agent - Rs.15,180 per month.
Sr. Ramp Services Agent - Rs.17,890 per month.
Ramp Services Agent - Rs.17,790 per month.
Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver - Rs.15,180 per month.
Handyman / Handywomen - Rs.13,440 per month.
Selection Process:
Applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in Walk-in Interviews.
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.500 by via a Demand Draft drawn in favour of “AIR INDIA AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD.”, Mumbai.
Walk-In Interview Venue:
Hotel Blue Nile SN Park Road, Kannur, Kerala–670001
Also Watch
Air India Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Jr. Executive (Pax) – 7
Jr. Executive (Technical) – 7
Terminal Manager (Pax Handling) – 1
Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling) – 1
Asst. Terminal Manager – 1
Sr. Customer Agent – 22
Customer Agent – 44
Jr. Customer Agent – 44
Cabin Services Agent – 3
Jr. Cabin Services Agent - 4
Sr. Ramp Services Agent – 21
Ramp Services Agent – 32
Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver – 21
Handyman / Handywomen – 310
Eligibility Criteria:
Jr. Executive (Pax) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 6 years experience.
Jr. Executive (Technical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical and Electronics / Electronics from a recognized University.
Terminal Manager (Pax Handling) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 15 years experience in Pax and cargo handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator.
Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 15 years experience in Ramp handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator.
Asst. Terminal Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 10 years experience in Pax and cargo handling / Ramp handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator.
Sr. Customer Agent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 4 years experience in Passenger Handling at Airports.
Customer Agent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern. The applicant must have the knowledge of Computer Operations.
Jr. Customer Agent - The applicant must be 12th passed s in any discipline/ faculty from a recognized board university.
Cabin Services Agent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern.
Jr. Cabin Services Agent - The applicant must be 12th passed in any discipline/ faculty from a recognized board university.
Sr. Ramp Services Agent - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical / Production / Electronics/ Automobile Engineering recognized by the state government or ITI with NCTVT (Total 3 years) in motor vehicle / Auto Electrical / Air Conditioning / Diesel Mechanic / Bench Fitter / Welder (ITI with NCTVT.
Ramp Services Agent - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical / Production / Electronics/ Automobile Engineering recognized by the state government or ITI with NCTVT.
Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver - The applicant must be 10th passed and must have valid HMV Driving License.
Handyman / Handywomen - The applicant must be 12th/ 10th passed and must be able to read and understand English Language.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/569_1_Requirement_of_AIATSL_at_Kannur_Intnl_Airport_Ltd_Kannur.pdf
Age Limit:
Jr. Executive (Pax)/ Jr. Executive (Technical):
Unreserved Candidate Category - 28 years
OBC Candidate Category - 31 years
SC/ ST Candidate Category - 33 years
Terminal Manager (Pax Handling)/ Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling)/ Asst. Terminal Manager - No upper age limit
Sr. Customer Agent/ Customer Agent/ Jr. Customer Agent/ Cabin Services Agent/ Jr. Cabin Services Agent:
Unreserved Candidate Category - 28 years
OBC Candidate Category - 31 years
SC/ ST Candidate Category - 33 years
Sr. Ramp Services Agent:
Unreserved Candidate Category - 30 years
OBC Candidate Category - 33 years
SC/ ST Candidate Category - 35 years
Ramp Services Agent/ Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver/ Handyman / Handywomen:
Unreserved Candidate Category - 28 years
OBC Candidate Category - 31 years
SC/ ST Candidate Category - 33 years
Pay Scale:
Jr. Executive (Pax)/ Jr. Executive (Technical) - Rs 25,300 per month.
Terminal Manager (Pax Handling)/ Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling) - Rs.55,000 per month.
Asst. Terminal Manager - Rs.39,200 per month.
Sr. Customer Agent - Rs.17,890 per month.
Customer Agent - Rs.17,790 per month.
Jr. Customer Agent - Rs.15,180 per month.
Cabin Services Agent - Rs.17,790 per month.
Jr. Cabin Services Agent - Rs.15,180 per month.
Sr. Ramp Services Agent - Rs.17,890 per month.
Ramp Services Agent - Rs.17,790 per month.
Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver - Rs.15,180 per month.
Handyman / Handywomen - Rs.13,440 per month.
Selection Process:
Applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in Walk-in Interviews.
Application Fee:
Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.500 by via a Demand Draft drawn in favour of “AIR INDIA AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD.”, Mumbai.
Walk-In Interview Venue:
Hotel Blue Nile SN Park Road, Kannur, Kerala–670001
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Top 5 Convertible Cars in India Under Rs 75 Lakh – Audi, Mercedes and More
- Sushmita Sen Sends a Powerful Message on Body Positivity Through Instagram Post
- Dwayne Johnson Delays Wedding To Rock His New Baby
- Audience's Response Matters Most: 'Blackmail' Director Abhinay Deo