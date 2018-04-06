Air India Recruitment 2018: 518 Posts, Walk-In Interviews at Kannur, Kerala From 4th May to 7th May 2018

Air India Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 518 vacancies and create a waiting list for Ground Duty Staff has been released by Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) on its official website - airindia.in. Interested and eligible applicants are required to appear for the Walk-in interviews scheduled between 4th May 2018 and 7th May 2018, next month.Jr. Executive (Pax) – 7Jr. Executive (Technical) – 7Terminal Manager (Pax Handling) – 1Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling) – 1Asst. Terminal Manager – 1Sr. Customer Agent – 22Customer Agent – 44Jr. Customer Agent – 44Cabin Services Agent – 3Jr. Cabin Services Agent - 4Sr. Ramp Services Agent – 21Ramp Services Agent – 32Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver – 21Handyman / Handywomen – 310Jr. Executive (Pax) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 6 years experience.Jr. Executive (Technical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical and Electronics / Electronics from a recognized University.Terminal Manager (Pax Handling) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 15 years experience in Pax and cargo handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator.Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 15 years experience in Ramp handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator.Asst. Terminal Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 10 years experience in Pax and cargo handling / Ramp handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator.Sr. Customer Agent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 4 years experience in Passenger Handling at Airports.Customer Agent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern. The applicant must have the knowledge of Computer Operations.Jr. Customer Agent - The applicant must be 12th passed s in any discipline/ faculty from a recognized board university.Cabin Services Agent - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern.Jr. Cabin Services Agent - The applicant must be 12th passed in any discipline/ faculty from a recognized board university.Sr. Ramp Services Agent - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical / Production / Electronics/ Automobile Engineering recognized by the state government or ITI with NCTVT (Total 3 years) in motor vehicle / Auto Electrical / Air Conditioning / Diesel Mechanic / Bench Fitter / Welder (ITI with NCTVT.Ramp Services Agent - The applicant must possess 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical / Production / Electronics/ Automobile Engineering recognized by the state government or ITI with NCTVT.Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver - The applicant must be 10th passed and must have valid HMV Driving License.Handyman / Handywomen - The applicant must be 12th/ 10th passed and must be able to read and understand English Language.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:Unreserved Candidate Category - 28 yearsOBC Candidate Category - 31 yearsSC/ ST Candidate Category - 33 years- No upper age limitUnreserved Candidate Category - 28 yearsOBC Candidate Category - 31 yearsSC/ ST Candidate Category - 33 yearsUnreserved Candidate Category - 30 yearsOBC Candidate Category - 33 yearsSC/ ST Candidate Category - 35 yearsUnreserved Candidate Category - 28 yearsOBC Candidate Category - 31 yearsSC/ ST Candidate Category - 33 yearsJr. Executive (Pax)/ Jr. Executive (Technical) - Rs 25,300 per month.Terminal Manager (Pax Handling)/ Terminal Manager (Ramp Handling) - Rs.55,000 per month.Asst. Terminal Manager - Rs.39,200 per month.Sr. Customer Agent - Rs.17,890 per month.Customer Agent - Rs.17,790 per month.Jr. Customer Agent - Rs.15,180 per month.Cabin Services Agent - Rs.17,790 per month.Jr. Cabin Services Agent - Rs.15,180 per month.Sr. Ramp Services Agent - Rs.17,890 per month.Ramp Services Agent - Rs.17,790 per month.Utility Agent cum-Ramp Driver - Rs.15,180 per month.Handyman / Handywomen - Rs.13,440 per month.Applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in Walk-in Interviews.Applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs.500 by via a Demand Draft drawn in favour of “AIR INDIA AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES LTD.”, Mumbai.Hotel Blue Nile SN Park Road, Kannur, Kerala–670001