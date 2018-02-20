GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Air India Recruitment 2018 Begins Today at airindia.in, 500 Cabin Crew Jobs for Delhi & Mumbai, Apply Before 12th March 2018

Air India aims to engage 500 young candidates on a Fixed Term engagement for an initial period of five years and to maintain a waitlist for further requirements.

Updated:February 20, 2018, 2:26 PM IST
Representative image. (File photo/Reuters)
Air India Recruitment 2018 for experienced Male/Female Cabin Crew for Northern Region, Delhi and Western Region, Mumbai has begun today to hire “Bright, Energetic and Unmarried Indian Nationals with Pleasing Personality.” Air India aims to engage 500 young candidates on a Fixed Term engagement for an initial period of five years and to maintain a wait list for further requirements. Interested candidates must apply on or before 12th March 2018.

The candidate must be experienced and already working for minimum one year as cabin crew member in a scheduled airline; however, candidature of Cabin Crew presently working with any of the subsidiary Companies of Air India Ltd as Cabin Crew will not be considered. The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18-35 years (age relaxation applies for reserved categories).

Air India is hiring mainly for the Northern Region, Delhi with 450 job vacancies while there are only 50 job vacancies for Western Region, Mumbai. Candidates must apply thoughtfully for one region only as multiple applications will result in rejection and also, no changes can be made later to the selected region.

Air India Cabin Crew Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Northern Region, Delhi – Male – 150
Northern Region, Delhi – Female – 300
Western Region, Mumbai – Male – 13
Western Region, Mumbai – Female – 37

How to apply for Air India Cabin Crew Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.airindia.in

Step 2 – Click on the Careers section

Step 3 – Under Advertisement for the recruitment of Male/Female Experienced Cabin Crew for its Northern Region, Click on ‘Click here to apply online’

Step 4 – Read through the requisite documents and experience and click on ‘Click Here to Apply Online’ only if you are eligible

Step 5 – Fill the application form and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://portals.airindia.in/erecruitment2018ecc/ApplyOnline.aspx

 

Air India Cabin Crew Recruitment 2018: Selection Process
As per the official notification, “the eligible candidates would be required to appear for a Medical examination with regard to Height and BMI at the Test Centre in the morning and those who would be declared eligible on the medical parameters would be required to appear for a Written Test to be held on 18.03.2018.”

Air India will release the time and venue of written test in due course of time. Interested candidates can read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility:

http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/562_1_Advertisement_Cabin_Crew_for_its_Northern_Region_new.pdf

 

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
