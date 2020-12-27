Air India Recruitment 2021: AAAL Posts 24 Vacancies for Supervisor, Manager; Apply at airindia.in

The Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) has started the recruitment process for the post of Supervisor, Managers among others. The authorities have invited applications on its official website.

All those candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies online. Aspirants can submit application on or before January 15, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website of Air India- airindia.in to start the registration process. The walk-in-interviews are scheduled on January 5, 6 and 21.

Air India Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

● Designated Examiner (DE), TRI, SFI- Based on company requirements

● Chief Ground Instructor - 1 Post

● Head of Engineering - 1 Post

● Head of Revenue Management - 1 Post

● Deputy General Manager - 1 Post

● AGM- Network Planning & Scheduling - 1 Post

● AGM - SMS - 1 Post

● AGM -QMS - 1 Post

● Senior Manager - Trade Sales - 1 Post

● Company Secretary - 1 Post

● Manager -Trade Sales - 2 Posts

● Deputy Manager (Finance)- 1 Post

Senior Supervisor:

● Marketing - 1 Post

● Operations - 2 Posts

● Training - 2 Posts

● IFS - 1 Post

● Finance - 5 Posts

Supervisor (IT) - 1 Post

Air India Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

The authorities have set different criteria for all the posts. Following are the requirements:

● Head of Engineering: Candidates who are applying for this post must have completed B.Tech./BE. in Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Avionics or its equivalent. A minimum of 20 years of work experience is required.

● Head of Revenue Management: MBA/Post Graduate/Degree Diploma. A minimum of 20 years of work experience is required in Commercial/Marketing for this post.

● Deputy General Manager: B.Tech in Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Avionics or its equivalent. A candidate must have at least 15 years of work experience out of which 3 years should be in a senior executive position in Airline industry.

● AGM- Network Planning and Scheduling/SMS/QMS, Senior Manager - Trade Sales, Manager -Trade Sales: Graduate from a recognised University. Candidate must have 12 years of work experience with extensive knowledge in Airline Network Planning and Scheduling.

● Company Secretary: Graduate from a recognised University and Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. A minimum of three years of work experienced is required in the Secretarial Department of a Public/Private Ltd company.

● Deputy Manager (Finance): Intermediate ICWA/ICAI/ICS/Full Time 2 years Master Degree in Business Administration with specialisation in Finance or its equivalent. A candidate must have two-three years of work experience.

● Senior Supervisor (Marketing/Operations/Training/IFS and Finance): Graduate from recognised University. A minimum of one year of work experience is required in the Airline industry to apply for the same.

● Supervisor (IT): 10+2 from a recognised Board with 1-year diploma in Computer Hardware and Networking/1 year diploma in Computer Applications. One should have a minimum of one year of work experience in aviation.