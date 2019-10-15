Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Air India Resumes Services in Andhra Pradesh, Aims to Start New Routes in Region

One daily service had already started from October 1, on Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam sector and is being operated by Alliance Air, the Air India chief added.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:October 15, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
Air India Resumes Services in Andhra Pradesh, Aims to Start New Routes in Region
For Representation. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: As government moves forward with its plans to exit the struggling national air carrier Air India, the airline has decided to resume its cancelled services in Andhra Pradesh.

The decision was communicated to YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddi by carrier chairman, Ashwani Lohani on Tuesday.

Delhi-Vijayawada service will be operated to Tirupati from October 27. This will run from Delhi to Tirupathi via Vijayawada, three days a week.The Air India also agreed to run daily services on Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Bengulur sector and Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Tirupati sector, the letter stated.

WhatsApp Image 2019-10-15 at 12.51.00 PM

One daily service had already started from October 1, on Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam sector and is being operated by Alliance Air, the Air India chief added.

He further said that the Air India would consider requests for other operations based on the availability of resources.

