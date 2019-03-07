English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Says 'Happy Women's Day', to Fly 12 International & 40 Domestic Flights With All-women Crew
Air India will be deploying its B787 Dreamliners and B777s aircraft to operate the 12 international flights.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: National carrier Air India will be flying 12 international flights as well as 40-plus domestic flights with an all-women crew on International Women's Day, the airline said on Thursday.
"Air India is set to fly 12 all-women crew flights on its medium and long-haul international routes and over 40 return domestic and short-haul flights all over India to celebrate the International Women's Day on March 8 this year," it said in a statement.
Air India will be deploying its B787 Dreamliners and B777s aircraft to operate the aforementioned 12 international flights.
The international sectors that will have the all-women crew on its flights on March 8 are Delhi-Sydney, Mumbai-London, Delhi-Rome, Delhi-London, Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai, Delhi-Paris, Mumbai-Newark, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-New York, Delhi-Washington, Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-San Francisco.
"Women pilots and cabin crew will be operating Airbus family aircraft as well as dreamliners to over 40 domestic destinations and back to commemorate the occasion," the airline added.
Air India's chairman and managing director Ashwini Lohani said, "I would like to congratulate our women crew for operating so many flights on various international and domestic routes fuelled by their indomitable 'nari shakti' (women power)."
