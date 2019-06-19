Air India Suspends Captain, Crew Member After Fight Over Washing Lunchbox Turns Ugly

New Delhi: Air India has derostered the Captain and a crew member onboard a Bengaluru-Delhi flight after a spat between the two held up the aircraft for over an hour.

The Captain had reportedly asked the crew member to wash his lunchbox, which led to a heated exchange between the two just before the flight was ready to take off.

Air India officials confirmed the incident and said an investigation was underway, adding that the crew members had also been summoned for questioning. The incident has also been reported to the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).