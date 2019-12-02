Air India to the Rescue: Swedish Royals Take Commercial Flight to Delhi as State Aircraft Develops Snag
The Swedish Royal couple — King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, who are on their second five-day visit to India after 26 years, were scheduled to arrive in Delhi on their state aircraft.
Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at Delhi Airport. (Image: Twitter/@airindia)
New Delhi: National carrier Air India chipped in to ferry Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia on their state visit to India when their aircraft developed a technical snag at the last minute.
The Royal couple, who are on their second five-day visit to India after 26 years, were scheduled to arrive here on their state aircraft. However, they had to take a direct commercial flight of Air India from Stockholm to New Delhi Monday morning.
"The reason for the change was that there was a technical problem with the state aircraft," a Swedish official told PTI.
On arrival, they were greeted by country manager of Air India Sangeeta Sanyal.
"Very Proud moment of Air India when we had a Special Guest onboard. His Majesty Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus , King of Sweden and Her Majesty Silvia Renate Sommerlath travelled AI168 Stockholm to Delhi. Sangeeta Sanyal Country Manager Sweden greeted the Royal guests," Air India tweeted.
#FlyAI : Very Proud moment of Air India when we had a Special Guest onboard. His Majesty Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus , King of Sweden and Her Majesty Silvia Renate Sommerlath travelled AI168 Stockholm to Delhi. Ms. Sangeeta Sanyal Country Manager Sweden greeted the Royal guests. pic.twitter.com/LXrLeEoDqd— Air India (@airindiain) 2 December 2019
The couple were received at the airport by Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Babul Supriyo with Kathakali dancers and traditional drummers to welcome the dignitaries.
