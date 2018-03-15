GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Air India Twitter Account Hacked Briefly, Messages in Turkish Posted

An Air India spokesman said all malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2018, 9:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Air India Twitter Account Hacked Briefly, Messages in Turkish Posted
Representative image
Mumbai: Air India's official Twitter account was hacked early in the morning for many hours before being restored, the airline said on Thursday.

Messages in Turkish were posted on the official Twitter handle @airindiain, an Air India spokesperson said.

All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored, he said.

air_india-3

air_india-2

air_india-1

One of the posts by the hackers read, "Last minute important announcement. All our flights have been cancelled. From now on, we will fly with Turkish Airlines'.

Air India has 1,46,000 followers on Twitter.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES