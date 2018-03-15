English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India Twitter Account Hacked Briefly, Messages in Turkish Posted
An Air India spokesman said all malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored.
Mumbai: Air India's official Twitter account was hacked early in the morning for many hours before being restored, the airline said on Thursday.
Messages in Turkish were posted on the official Twitter handle @airindiain, an Air India spokesperson said.
All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored, he said.
One of the posts by the hackers read, "Last minute important announcement. All our flights have been cancelled. From now on, we will fly with Turkish Airlines'.
Air India has 1,46,000 followers on Twitter.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
