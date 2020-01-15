Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Air India Washington-Delhi Flight, Delayed by 57 Hours after Glitch in Braking System, to Land Tonight

The plane had 133 passengers on board when it developed the glitch and half of them were taken to Newark by road on Tuesday and they departed by the Air India flight to Delhi from there.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Air India Washington-Delhi Flight, Delayed by 57 Hours after Glitch in Braking System, to Land Tonight
Representative image.

New Delhi: Air India's Washington-Delhi flight, which was to depart from the US capital on Sunday at 10.25 am, faced a 57 hour-delay as the B787-8 aircraft developed a glitch in its braking system, a senior official of the airline said.

"AI104 Washington-Delhi flight was able to leave on Wednesday morning (IST) only after getting the required spare part. The plane would be landing in Delhi soon," the official said.

The plane had 133 passengers on board when it developed the glitch, the official said.

The official said around half of the passengers were taken to Newark by road on Tuesday and they departed by the Air India flight to Delhi from there.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram