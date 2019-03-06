English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air India's Delhi-Frankfurt Flight Faces Mid-air Decompression, Returns Within 15 Mins of Take Off
Air India officials added that the flight will now operate with a change of aircraft at 0600hrs on 7th March from Delhi and stated that all passengers are safe.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Frankfurt Wednesday suffered a mid-air decompression and consequently it returned to the airport "keeping safety of 220 passengers in mind", said the national carrier in a statement.
According to airline officials, the flight faced decompression at the height of approximately 20,000 feet around 15 minutes after taking off.
"Air India flight AI121 operating from Delhi to Frankfurt today faced an issue of decompression and keeping safety of the 220 passengers in mind, the flight had returned to Delhi. No passenger has suffered any injury," said the Air India spokesperson.
"The flight will now operate with a change of aircraft at 0600hrs on 7th March from Delhi. All passengers are safe and are being extended all assistance at Delhi. Air India is committed to maintaining highest standards of passenger comfort and safety," the spokesperson added.
The standard time of departure of AI121 Delhi-Frankfurt flight is 1.35 pm daily.
At a higher altitude, the air is extremely thin due to low atmospheric pressure and low oxygen content. Therefore, an aircraft has to maintain an internal cabin pressure so that passengers do not face ill-effects on their health.
According to airline officials, the flight faced decompression at the height of approximately 20,000 feet around 15 minutes after taking off.
"Air India flight AI121 operating from Delhi to Frankfurt today faced an issue of decompression and keeping safety of the 220 passengers in mind, the flight had returned to Delhi. No passenger has suffered any injury," said the Air India spokesperson.
"The flight will now operate with a change of aircraft at 0600hrs on 7th March from Delhi. All passengers are safe and are being extended all assistance at Delhi. Air India is committed to maintaining highest standards of passenger comfort and safety," the spokesperson added.
The standard time of departure of AI121 Delhi-Frankfurt flight is 1.35 pm daily.
At a higher altitude, the air is extremely thin due to low atmospheric pressure and low oxygen content. Therefore, an aircraft has to maintain an internal cabin pressure so that passengers do not face ill-effects on their health.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
- Neeraj Chopra Eyes Consistency in Crucial Season Before 90m Push
- Olectra-BYD Becomes 1st Company to Deploy 100 Electric Buses on Indian Roads
- Jailbirds: Opium-Addicted Parrots are Robbing Poppy Farms in Madhya Pradesh
- How to Become a 'Self-Made' Billionaire: A Page Out of Kylie Jenner's Notebook
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results