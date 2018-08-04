English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Air India Flight Returns to Milan Hour After Take Off as Passenger Tries to Forcibly Enter Cockpit
The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh and was handed over to police after landing back at Milan airport.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Milan had to return to the airport in Italy almost an hour after take-off after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit, the airline said on Saturday.
According to an airline spokesperson, the incident happened on August 2 when the passenger, an Indian citizen on seat 32C, tried to enter the cockpit in clear violation of aviation rule.
On landing back, he was handed over to the local police who are probing the incident. The aircraft had over 250 passengers onboard.
"AI 138 Milan-Delhi flight delayed by 2.37 hours as one unruly passenger Gurpreet Singh tried to enter the cockpit after take-off from Milan on schedule. The aircraft landed back and the passenger was handed over to the local police," an airline statement said.
"The captain of the flight AI 138, which had about 250 people on board, decided to dump fuel (as it had been refuelled for the eight-hour flight to Delhi) and be light enough to return to land in Milan almost an hour after taking off from there," Air India said in its statement.
Gurpreet's action could land him in the 'no-fly-list' pending the completion of enquiry, the airline hinted.
The 'no-fly' list was introduced following several reports of unruly incidents involving passengers, including Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who allegedly assaulted an Air India staffer at the Delhi airport for not being allowed to fly business class.
In May, Mumbai-based jeweller Birju Kishore Salla, who had created a hijack scare onboard a Jet Airways flight on October 2017, was put in the 'no-fly' category, the first person in the list.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
