Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Air India's Monthly Fuel Bill May Spike by Rs 50 Crore as Prices Shoot Up After Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

An increase in oil prices could also result in fares going up as costs would have to be passed on.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Air India's Monthly Fuel Bill May Spike by Rs 50 Crore as Prices Shoot Up After Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia on September 14, 2019. (REUTERS)
Loading...

New Delhi: Air India's monthly fuel bill might rise by at least Rs 50 crore if the crude oil prices continue to surge in the wake of drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, a senior airline official said on Monday.

The national carrier's fuel bill every month is around Rs 500 crore.

According to the official, the bill could go up by at least Rs 50 crore if the oil prices jump 10 per cent from USD 60 per barrel level on a sustained basis.

An increase in oil prices could also result in fares going up as costs would have to be passed on, he added.

Besides, steep foreign exchange rate fluctuations would increase the fuel costs since payments are made in dollars, the official said.

On Saturday, drone attacks targeted Abqaiq, the site of the largest oil processing plant run by the Saudi state oil company, Aramco, and the Khurais oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

As surge in oil prices roiled markets, aviation stocks also tumbled. Shares of domestic carrier SpiceJet dropped 3.95 per cent to Rs 126.40 on the BSE. The scrip of InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, fell 2.71 per cent to Rs 1,671.70 on the exchange.

According to reports, oil prices witnessed their biggest daily gain since the Gulf war in 1991.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram