Air India's Monthly Fuel Bill May Spike by Rs 50 Crore as Prices Shoot Up After Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities
An increase in oil prices could also result in fares going up as costs would have to be passed on.
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia on September 14, 2019. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: Air India's monthly fuel bill might rise by at least Rs 50 crore if the crude oil prices continue to surge in the wake of drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, a senior airline official said on Monday.
The national carrier's fuel bill every month is around Rs 500 crore.
According to the official, the bill could go up by at least Rs 50 crore if the oil prices jump 10 per cent from USD 60 per barrel level on a sustained basis.
An increase in oil prices could also result in fares going up as costs would have to be passed on, he added.
Besides, steep foreign exchange rate fluctuations would increase the fuel costs since payments are made in dollars, the official said.
On Saturday, drone attacks targeted Abqaiq, the site of the largest oil processing plant run by the Saudi state oil company, Aramco, and the Khurais oilfield in Saudi Arabia.
As surge in oil prices roiled markets, aviation stocks also tumbled. Shares of domestic carrier SpiceJet dropped 3.95 per cent to Rs 126.40 on the BSE. The scrip of InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, fell 2.71 per cent to Rs 1,671.70 on the exchange.
According to reports, oil prices witnessed their biggest daily gain since the Gulf war in 1991.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post #MeToo, 19% Men Don't Want to Hire 'Attractive' Women, Reveals Survey
- Mark The Calendar, Here is When Your iPhone, Watch, iPad and MacBook Get Updated
- 5-Years-Old Recreates 'Up' Moment With Great Grandparents for Birthday Photoshoot
- 'Caught in the Moment': Virat Kohli Credits Contemplative Pic to Wife Anushka Sharma
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance