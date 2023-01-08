Air Marshal Lauds 33 Squadron on Completion of 60 Yrs in Service of Nation

Air Marshal J Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, Indian Air Force, on Sunday lauded the 33 Squadron for their glorious efforts in various operations and yeoman service rendered towards human assistance and disaster relief and aid to civil authority.

Chalapathi, who visited 33 Squadron in Sulur Air Force Station, which completed 60 glorious service of nation, in his address to the officers and staff, urged the air warriors to continue doing their best and complimented all the personnel and families on the occasion of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Squadron.

The 33 Squadron is of AN 32 Transport Aircrafts, called as “Soaring Storks." The visiting Air Marshal was received by Air Commodore Rahul Gupta, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station and was presented with Guard of Honour on his arrival, an official release said.

The Coimbatore City Police Ceremonial Band participated in the Guard of Honour.

