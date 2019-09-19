Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Vice Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria to Take Over from BS Dhanoa as Next Air Force Chief

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, the 25th Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, is due to retire on September 30.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
Vice Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria to Take Over from BS Dhanoa as Next Air Force Chief
File Image of RKS Bhadauria.
New Delhi: Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be the next Chief of Air Staff after the superannuation of incumbent B S Dhanoa, the government announced on Thursday.

"Government has decided to appoint Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of the Air Staff," Defence Ministry's Principal Spokesperson, said on Twitter.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, the 25th Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, is due to retire on September 30. He took over as the Chief of the Air Staff on January 1, 2017.

