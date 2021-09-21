Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Named New Chief of Indian Air Force

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday has named present Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, as the next Chief of the Indian Air Force. The current Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will retire from service on September 30.

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, was commissioned into the Fighter stream of Indian Air Force on December 28, 1982 and has held various Command, Staff and Instructional appointments at various levels including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff, a statement from the ministry said.

The officer is decorated with PVSM (Param Vishisht Seva Medal), AVSM (Param Vishisht Seva Medal) and (Vayu Medal) VM.

