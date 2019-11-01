Air Pollution: Eat These Foods To Build Resistance Against Effects Of Air Pollution

The pollution level in many areas is rising tremendously, causing harm such as breathing issues. The air we breathe contains a number of harmful pollutants. These pollutants are always present in the air, however, when the concentration goes high; it becomes dangerous for the health. Additionally, factors like cigarette smoke, dust particles, pollutants like carbon mono-oxide and radon makes the air more harmful.

While wearing marks and taking measures to avoid harmful air always helps, one should also be careful about the diet around this time. It is necessary to have enough immunity and nutrients to make the body strong enough to fight these pollutants. Most important of all is to have enough antioxidants in the body, which can help your body. Here are a few tips on the food intake:

1. Vitamin C: The single most potent antioxidant for our body, Vitamin C is also easily available in Citrus fruits. Vit C is water soluble and scavenges free radicals. Most importantly, it also contributes to vitamin E regeneration. Include vegetables like coriander leaves, chaulai ka saag, drumsticks, and parsley, cabbage and turnip greens. For fruits, amla and guava are rich sources.

2. Vitamin E: The fat soluble vitamin E provides the first line of defense against injury to human tissues. Our body consumes vitamin E from plant based cooking oils like sunflower, safflower and rice bran oil. Other rich sources are almonds, sunflower seeds, and nuts. If you are non-vegetarian, include salmon, roe and eel for vitamin E content.

3. Beta Carotene: With an important role in controlling inflammation, Beta Carotene converts to vitamin A in our body. To have it, depend on food items like Leafy vegetables, amaranth (chaulai ka saag), coriander, methi(fenugreek), lettuce and spinach. Other great sources are radish leaves and carrots.

4. Omega -3 Fats: Having these in the body helps in protecting the body against the detrimental effects of air pollution. The rich sources of Omega-3 Fats ate fishes. However, for vegetarians, you can try nuts, seeds like walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds. You can also add Methi seeds, mustard seeds, green leafy vegetables, kala chana, and rajma andbajra.

5. Ayurvedic Solutions: Apart from these vitamins and fats, certain herbs and spices are also known to have antioxidant qualities. Turmeric is a well-known antioxidant. Mixing turmeric and ghee can relieve cough and aid during asthma. Jaggery mixed with onion juice is another useful medicine, useful during both wet and dry cough.

