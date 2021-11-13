Air Pollution LIVE Updates: With 499 AQI, Delhi Inching Closer to 'Emergency' Level; People Advised to Limit Outdoor Activities

Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The overall air quality in Delhi was on Saturday morning recorded in the “severe" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 499 at 7:35 am, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting Research (SAFAR). On Friday at 4 pm, the AQI in the national capital was 471 due to over 4,000 farm fires, which played a major role in deteriorating the air quality levels across the Delhi-NCR.

Authorities on Friday advised people to limit outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 per cent as air quality in Delhi-NCR inched towards the emergency level amid a rise in emissions from farm fires and unfavourable meteorological conditions.

A sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) said meteorological conditions will be highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants till November 18 and agencies concerned must be fully ready to implement measures under ’emergency’ category.

According to GRAP, the air quality is considered to be in the ’emergency’ category if the PM2.5 and PM10 levels continue to be above 300 micrograms per cubic metre and 500 micrograms per cubic metre respectively for 48 hours or more.

After reviewing the situation, the sub-committee on GRAP said, “Government and private offices and other establishments are advised to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent (by working from home, carpooling, optimising field activities etc). People are advised to limit outdoor activities and minimise their exposure. Concerned agencies must be in complete readiness for implementation of measures under ’emergency’ category as per GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan)."

The measures to be followed in the ’emergency’ situation include stopping the entry of trucks in Delhi, ban on construction activities and introducing the odd-even car rationing scheme. CPCB Member Secretary Prashant Gargava observed that in view of unfavourable meteorology, stubble burning and poor dispersion resulting in accumulation of pollutants, the coming week is critical regarding Delhi-NCR’s air quality.

• An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe". A layer of eye-stinging smog lingering over Delhi-NCR thickened on Friday, giving an orange tint to the sun and lowering visibility to 200 metres at several places in the region.

• Green think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has said the ongoing smog episode is a public health emergency and could be the longest in four years. In another report, it said vehicles accounted for more than 50 per cent of Delhi’s pollution from October 24 to November 8.

• According to the SAFAR, stubble burning has accounted for at least 25 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution for nine days on the trot, starting November 4.

• Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR, said stubble burning generally contributes to PM2.5 but this time its coarser particles in PM10 are also becoming a lead pollutant at several locations in Delhi. “This is a new feature in the winter. This is mainly because of the particle growth mechanism due to high humidity at night and increased humidity during the day probably due to water sprinkling which increases the holding capacity of the air. Since the flow is regular, many PM2.5 particles are growing towards PM10 (sic)," he said.

• Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5. In 2019, it accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on November 1.

• Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday launched the second leg of the campaign to control dust pollution. On Thursday, he had launched a month-long campaign to prevent the open burning of waste and biomass in the city.

