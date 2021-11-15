Air Pollution LIVE Updates: At 318, Delhi's AQI in 'Very Poor' Zone; Lockdown Proposal Expected Today in SC

Live now
Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 318 and remained in the ‘very poor’ category, according to air quality forecast agency SAFAR. Moreover, the Supreme Court will also continue to hear a petition on the rising air pollution in Delhi and nearby regions. Read More
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed various emergency measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city. Kejriwal, after an emergency meeting on Saturday, told reporters that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court on Monday. Kejriwal had said the schools will remain closed for one week from Monday in view of high air pollution levels. Work from home will be implemented concerning government offices and a separate advisory on it will be issued for private offices, he said.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Saturday said there are other reasons for pollution such as vehicular emissions, firecrackers and dust, and singling out stubble burning is not the solution. The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in Delhi have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions.
“Your projection is as if farmers are responsible for this pollution. Seventy per cent. First let the Delhi people be controlled. Where is the effective mechanism to control firecrackers, vehicle pollution etc.? “We understand some per cent is stubble burning. Rest is crackers, vehicular pollution, industries, dust pollution etc. You tell us how to bring AQI levels from 500 to 200 points in Delhi. Take some immediate urgent measures like a two-day lockdown,” the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, had said. The apex court asked the Centre to revert on Monday.
The Supreme Court will on Monday continue to hear plea on rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR region. On Saturday, the apex court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an “emergency” situation and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take emergency measures to improve the air quality. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
“Everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level,” the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, had said.
The apex court had asked the Centre to revert on Monday. The top court had asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said there is stubble burning in Punjab. The bench, however, said, “Your projection is as if farmers are only responsible. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi?” Mehta clarified that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible.
Acting upon this on the same day, Delhi Chief Minister announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city. The chief minister, after an emergency meeting, told reporters that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court.
