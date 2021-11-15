Air Pollution LIVE Updates: At 318, Delhi's AQI in 'Very Poor' Zone; Lockdown Proposal Expected Today in SC

Read more

On Saturday, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an “emergency” situation and had asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take emergency measures to improve the air quality. The bench also said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

“Everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level,” the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, had said.

The apex court had asked the Centre to revert on Monday. The top court had asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said there is stubble burning in Punjab. The bench, however, said, “Your projection is as if farmers are only responsible. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi?” Mehta clarified that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible.

Acting upon this on the same day, Delhi Chief Minister announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city. The chief minister, after an emergency meeting, told reporters that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.