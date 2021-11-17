Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi's AQI in 'Very Poor' Category; SC to Hear Matter Today

Live now
Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday morning remained in the ‘very poor’ quality as it was recorded at 379 at 7 am, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR. The Supreme Court, which had instructed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to hold a joint meeting with officials from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Read More
NCR state governments have been directed to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 per cent of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit. All industries in NCR still using unapproved fuels shall be closed by respective governments with immediate effect…NCR States and GNCTD shall enforce a strict ban on use of DG sets, except for emergency services, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said. Authorities in NCR have been ordered to ensure that no diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively, are found plying on road. The Delhi government has been directed to expeditiously procure and put on road adequate number of CNG buses at the earliest.
The CAQM has directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms. Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday in a bid to contain the spiralling air pollution levels.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the NCR will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education. It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa will remain operational till November 30.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai yesterday urged the Union Environment Minister to clarify on the issue of the contribution of stubble burning to the pollution levels in the national capital, claiming that the Centre’s affidavit on the issue has created confusion. “In a single affidavit itself, the central government has submitted in the Supreme Court two contrasting statements. One says that stubble burning contributes to four per cent of the pollution in Delhi-NCR while in the same affidavit, the other statement indicates that a meeting was held a day earlier in which it was told that the contribution of stubble-burning in Delhi’s pollution is 35 to 40 per cent,” he said. He said clarification on the issue is necessary so that the right strategy can be framed to deal with pollution. The minister also said that the data of SAFAR presents a different picture.
According to the SAFAR, the AQI will likely remain at the lower end of ‘severe’ on Wednesday. “Surface winds are likely to be very calm with a low ventilation index pushing AQI to severe by tomorrow and fluctuate between severe to an upper end of very poor thereafter until November 18. “Intrusion of stubble burning related pollutants into Delhi is not likely for the next two days due to unfavorable (winds coming from east direction),” it said.
The apex court is hearing a plea filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka, who sought directions to provide stubble-removing machines to small and marginal farmers for free.
The city’s air quality was again in the ‘severe’ category with the 24-hour average AQI recorded at 403 after remaining in the ‘very poor’ category till Tuesday morning, when the AQI was recorded at 396. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
The commission had held a meeting on Tuesday with senior officials of Delhi and NCR states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in connection with the severe air pollution in the region ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the matter.
On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi had told the Supreme Court that it was ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control deterioration of air quality. The Delhi government also mentioned that such a step, however, would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states.
(with inputs from PTI)
