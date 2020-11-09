Air Pollution: PWD Deploys 150 Tankers to Sprinkle Water on Delhi Roads to Settle Dust

The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) is using 150 tankers to sprinkle water on roads to settle dust, one of prime contributors to air pollution which is reaching alarming levels in the national capital. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he has directed PWD officials to increase the number of water sprinkler tankers.

"Looking at the pollution situation, I have directed officials of the PWD to sprinkle water at every important road. The PWD has deployed 150 tankers. I have issued directions to increase the number of tankers," he said. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 477 on Monday, the highest since November 3 last year when it was 494, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Its 24-hour average AQI was 416 on Sunday, 427 on Saturday, 406 on Friday and 450 on Thursday.

The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (456), Ghaziabad (482), Noida (477), Greater Noida (478), and Gurgaon (482) also recorded "severe" air quality. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".