Air Pollution Updates: Delhiites Gasp for Fresh Air as AQI Continues in 'Very Poor' Category; Strong Winds Likely to Bring Relief

Air Pollution Updates: Residents of the national capital continue to gasp for fresh air as the air quality continues to remain in the “very poor” category on Friday. With an overall air quality index (AQI) of 347, the share of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 is said to be just 2% on Thursday.

Strong winds are likely to help in cleaning the air from Sunday and AQI may touch the “poor” category, predicted by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

An AQI between is 0-51, the air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk, from 51-100, the Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people.AQI 101-150 is considered ‘unhealthy’ and members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. AQI between 151-200 is considered unhealthy and people experience health effects. In AQI 201-300 is considered very unhealthy and the entire population may begin to experience health effects. AQI 300+ is considered hazardous and everyone may experience more serious repercussions.

On Friday, Wazirpur recorded the worst AQI of 447 in Hazardous category, followed by Shahdara which recorded an AQI of 424, Sonia Vihar at 360 and in NCR- Indirapuram Ghaziabad recorded at 451, followed by Noida at 401, Greater Noida at 394, and Gurugram at 264.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), a central forecasting agency, said the contribution of farm fires decreased to 2% from 6% on Wednesday. “AQI is likely to improve but remain in the same category for the next two days as transport-level winds are coming from the east direction, preventing intrusion of pollutants from the upwind region. From November 21, surface winds are likely to be strong, resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality,” said SAFAR. “The effective farm fire count is 773 and its contribution to Delhi’s PM2.5 is negligible,” it added.

