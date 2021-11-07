Air Pollution Watch LIVE Updates: Delhi's AQI in 'Severe' Category for Day 3 as Capital Remains Engulfed in Smog

Live now
AIR Pollution Watch LIVE Updates: Three days after Diwali, Delhi continued to suffer from a post-Diwali hangover, as air quality remained ‘severe’ with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 436, System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) said. Read More
Strong surface winds slightly improved Delhi’s air quality on Saturday but it remained in the ‘severe’ category as the contribution of farm fires in the city’s PM2.5 pollution reached the season’s highest of 41 per cent, officials said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, the city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 449 (severe) at 8 am, and 437 at 4 pm.
Agra witnessed a rise in the number of people suffering from respiratory issues post Diwali even as the city recorded an air quality index at 380 on Saturday. The city has been covered in a dense layer of smog since Diwali on November 4. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at Agra was recorded at 380 at 4 pm.
Delhi: Air quality in the national capital is in the 'severe' category, with PM10 at 412 and PM2.5 at 286. pic.twitter.com/bsE7aY20uB
The Delhi government yesterday deployed 114 water tankers to sprinkle water on roads to settle dust, one of major contributors to air pollution, after the national capital’s air quality deteriorated following the Diwali festival. Environment Minister Gopal Rai flagged off the water tankers, terming it an “emergency measure” to help people. “Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched an action plan that is being implemented across the city. Along with the people of Delhi, we are running the campaign to check the local source of air pollution in the city — be it dust, vehicle or biomass pollution,” Rai told reporters.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. Health experts suggested that people having respiratory trouble should avoid going for morning or evening walks and wear protective masks without fail.
