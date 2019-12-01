Air Quality Dips to 'Poor' Category Again, May Deteriorate Further on Monday
The government's air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally to higher end of the poor category on Monday.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital turned poor again on Sunday, primarily due to slow wind speed, and is likely to dip further. The wind speed has been fluctuating between six and 10 kilometres per hour for the last two to three days. It may reduce further by Wednesday, leading to an increase in pollution levels, experts said.
The air quality index of the national capital read 250 at 4 pm on Sunday, up from Saturday's 193. The suburbs of Ghaziabad (292), Greater Noida (281), Faridabad (218) and Noida (241) also recorded an increase in pollution levels.
"By Wednesday, the wind speed will drop to six kmph. As a result of it, the air quality is expected to dip further, but no drastic deterioration is expected," Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said.
The government's air quality monitor, SAFAR, also said that the AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally -- to higher end of the poor category on Monday.
"Further deterioration to the very poor category is predicted for Tuesday. Since the farm fire count is low, no significant impact of stubble burning is likely in Delhi," it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reebok Forever Floatride Energy Review: Ultra Boosted Egos Put in Their Place
- Ballon d'Or 2019 Winner Leaked in Viral Photo With Complete Vote Rankings
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.