Air Quality Early Warning System to Now Have Decision-making Capability: Jitendra Singh

The Centre on Tuesday extended the ability of the existing air quality early warning system (AQEWS) to have decision-making capability for air quality management in the Delhi-NCR region. Union minister Jitendra Singh said the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), an autonomous institute of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has developed a new Decision Support System (DSS) and extended the ability of the existing air quality early warning system to have decision-making capability for managing the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

A dedicated website has also been created to deliver quantitative information about the contribution of emissions from Delhi and surrounding 19 districts to the air quality in the national capital, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a statement. The need was stated by the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas during a meeting held in January and requested the Ministry of Earth Sciences institutions (IITM and IMD) for the same, it said.

“Recently, the commission has reviewed the progress made by IITM and has in principle approved the current version of DSS for air quality management in the Delhi-NCR region. IITM, Pune has also developed a new website for DSS and recently, the entire system has been made operational," the statement said. The website is designed to deliver quantitative information about the contribution of emissions from eight different sectors in Delhi, the contribution from biomass-burning activities in the neighbouring states to the degradation of air quality in Delhi and the possible quantitative effects of interventions at the forecast air-quality event in Delhi, the ministry added.

