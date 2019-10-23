Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Air Quality in Delhi Deteriorates, Authorities Say Will Not be as Bad as Last Year's Diwali

The air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was recorded at 244 against Tuesday's 206, according to the data available with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Air Quality in Delhi Deteriorates, Authorities Say Will Not be as Bad as Last Year's Diwali
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Air quality of the national capital deteriorated on Wednesday and was recorded in the 'poor' category. Authorities, however, said the condition during this Diwali is "likely not to be as bad as last year".

The air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was recorded at 244 against Tuesday's 206, according to the data available with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute (SAFAR) said that the high wind speed will positively influence Delhi's air quality.

"A slight decrease in the stubble burning activity in Haryana and Punjab has been noticed over the last 24 hours," it also said.

"The surface, as well as boundary layer winds, are forecast to change direction to easterly by tomorrow afternoon. This will decrease the biomass pollutant share in the Delhi region which is relatively very low so far," the SAFAR said.

It said that no drastic deterioration in air quality is expected for the next two days.

"Looking at present forecast of weather parameters in SAFAR model simulations, air quality during Diwali period is likely to be not as bad as last year which is being followed closely and clear forecast will be issued on October 25. AQI is forecast to be in the same lower end of the poor category," it said.

The authorities said that high deterioration in AQI of Delhi is only expected by the first week of November.

"The repeated western disturbances are expected in the last week of October, which is likely to positively influence Delhi's air quality.

"According to the current analysis, the situation on Diwali may not be as bad as last year. SAFAR will update its analysis in the coming days. The calm anticyclonic condition is expected to restrengthen only by the first week of November and associated sinking motion will make the atmosphere very stable with calm surface winds," the SAFAR said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram