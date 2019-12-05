English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Air Quality in Delhi Turns 'Very Poor' as Pollution Levels Cross 300 Mark for First Time in 11 Days
Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels.
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital turned "very poor" on Thursday due to falling temperatures, high humidity and calm winds.
The air quality index in the city crossed the 300 mark for the first time in 11 days and stood at 339 at 8 am.
Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Will Verify How Old The New Users Are, But Age is Just a Number
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No
- Man Stalks Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant, Gets Arrested
- Farhan Akhtar Undergoes Freezing Cryotherapy Treatment with Shibani Dandekar, See Pics
- BBC News Presenter Refers to Booker Winner Bernardine Evaristo as 'Another Author', Twitter Erupts