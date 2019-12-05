Air Quality in Delhi Turns 'Very Poor' as Pollution Levels Cross 300 Mark for First Time in 11 Days

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital turned "very poor" on Thursday due to falling temperatures, high humidity and calm winds.

The air quality index in the city crossed the 300 mark for the first time in 11 days and stood at 339 at 8 am.

Pollution levels in a few areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels.

