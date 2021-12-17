Air Quality Panel Bans Construction Activities in Delhi-NCR; Healthcare, Railway Projects Exempted

Centre-appointed air quality panel CAQM on Friday banned construction and demolition activities in Delhi and adjoining areas till further orders in view of the toxic air in the region. However, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) exempted some projects like those of the railways, airport, inter-state bus terminals and healthcare facilities among others from the restriction.

"Keeping in view the current air quality in Delhi-NCR, there is a need to exercise control on various sectors that significantly contribute to air pollution. "Taking into consideration different studies that clearly show that construction and demolition sites are a major contributor of air pollution across the NCR, the commission is of the view that except for the above-said exemptions, construction and demolition activities should not be allowed in the NCR till further orders," the panel said in an official order.

It said that construction and demolition activities shall not be allowed in the National Capital Region, except for projects involving railway services or stations, Metro rail services, airports and ISBTs, national security or defence-related activities or projects of national importance. Also exempted are projects involving hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare facilities, linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines etc., sanitation and public utility projects like sewage treatment plants, water pumping stations etc and ancillary activities specific to and supplementing the mentioned categories of projects, the CAQM.

The commission said the exemptions are subject to strict compliance of the construction and demolition waste management rules, dust prevention and control norms, including compliance with the directions of the commission issued from time to time in this regard. It said that since the current air quality index is within the 'very poor' category, it would not be advisable to allow the operations at all construction and demolition sites.

"Based on the air quality forecast and significant improvement in air quality, the decision will be reviewed further," the panel said. Citing a 2016 report of IIT Kanpur, the CAQM said construction and demolition activities in Delhi are frequent and the third-most contributor to area source emission in PM10, and importantly, it is a consistent source all through the year.

"Additionally, the study estimated that the emission load from construction and demolition activities in Delhi is 5,167 kg per day and 1,292 kg per day with respect to PM10 and PM2.5 respectively," the commission said. It said construction and demolition activities in urban agglomeration of Delhi and NCR are frequent, numerous and dispersed, and dust from these activities is a major source of air pollution in the National Capital Region and contributes significantly to adverse PM2.5 and PM10 levels.

"While the Commission's restrictions are still in force to control air pollution from two other major sectors contributing to air pollution namely industries and transport, it is both advisable and desirable to follow a phased approach in respect of the construction sector also considering the air quality in NCR," the CAQM order said.

