Air Quality Panel Directs UP, Haryana, Rajasthan to Register Only CNG, E-Autos from Jan 1

In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Centre's air quality panel has directed Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to register only CNG and electric autos from January 1 and complete the phase out of the diesel ones in the National Capital Region by the end of 2026.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued an order on Wednesday, saying the target was that only CNG and e-autos ply in the NCR from January 1, 2027.

It directed the three states to ensure registration of only CNG and e-autos from January 1 in the NCR and phase out diesel autos in a graded manner by the end of 2026.

The NCR covers Delhi, 14 districts of Haryana, eight districts of Uttar Pradesh and two districts of Rajasthan.

According to the order, diesel autos in Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Faridabad and Gurugram will have to be moved out of service by the end of 2024.

Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Baghpat will have to do so by December 31, 2025. The deadline for the rest of the areas in NCR is the end of 2026.

Delhi had launched a programme in 1998 to convert its fleet of diesel auto rickshaws into CNG ones. No diesel-run auto is registered in Delhi at present.

The Delhi Transport Department had launched a scheme in October last year for registration of 4,261 e-autos.

Vehicles account for 40 per cent of PM 2.5 emissions in the capital. According to an anti-air pollution policy unveiled by the CAQM in July, vehicles not having a valid pollution-under-check certificate will not be given fuel at fuel pumps from January 1. The use of coal in industrial applications will also be banned from next year.

