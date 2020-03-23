Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AirAsia Pilot Escapes Via Secondary Exit as Suspected COVID-19 Patients on Pune-Delhi Flight Lead to Scare

The aircraft was parked at a remote bay and suspected passengers were disembarked from the front door and all other passengers, escorted by the crew, disembarked from the rear door of the aircraft, a spokesperson said.

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2020, 8:58 AM IST
AirAsia Pilot Escapes Via Secondary Exit as Suspected COVID-19 Patients on Pune-Delhi Flight Lead to Scare
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Suspected presence of COVID-19-affected passengers in a Pune-Delhi AirAsia flight led to a scare in the plane and the pilot-in-command disembarked them from the cockpit's secondary exit using a secure trestle.

The passengers, however, were subsequently tested negative. The incident occurred on March 20.

"There was a case reported of suspected COVID-19 passengers aboard I5-732, Pune to New Delhi on March 20, seated in row 1. The passengers were subsequently screened and tested negative," said a spokesperson with the airline.

The spokesperson further said that as a safety measure, the aircraft was parked at a remote bay and suspected passengers were disembarked from the front door and all other passengers, escorted by the crew, disembarked from the rear door of the aircraft.

"Crew in the cockpit self-quarantined till the cabin environment near the primary exit was ascertained to be safe. The captain elected to disembark from the secondary exit using a secure trestle, given the close proximity of the seats from the cockpit," the spokesperson added.

The aircraft was fumigated and a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning was carried out.

The spokesperson further said: "Our crew are well trained for incidents of this nature and we would like to put on record our appreciation for their dedication in continuing to serve passengers with the utmost care in the current conditions."



